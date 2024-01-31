|
31.01.2024 06:59:57
Press Release: Novartis delivers strong full year -3-
R&D update - key developments from the fourth quarter
New approvals
Fabhalta Approved in the US as the first oral monotherapy for
(iptacopan) the treatment of adults (both previously treated and
treatment-naïve patients) with paroxysmal nocturnal
hemoglobinuria (PNH)
Cosentyx Approved in the US as the first new biologic therapy
for the treatment of moderate to severe hidradenitis
suppurativa (HS) in adults in nearly a decade
Approved in the US as an intravenous formulation in
three indications: psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing
spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial SpA
Results from ongoing trials and other highlights
Scemblix Ph3 ASC4FIRST study met both primary endpoints (major
(asciminib) molecular response rate vs. imatinib or investigator-selected
tyrosine kinase inhibitors) with clinically meaningful
and statistically significant results in newly diagnosed
patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic
myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP). Additionally,
Scemblix showed a favorable safety and tolerability
profile. Data will be presented at an upcoming medical
conference and submitted to regulatory authorities
in 2024
Ph3 ASCEMBL study, median follow-up of almost 4 years,
in patients with Ph+ CML-CP continue to support the
efficacy, safety and tolerability profile compared
with bosutinib in 3L+ setting. Data presented at ASH
2023
Fabhalta Ph3 APPLAUSE-IgAN study interim analysis demonstrated
(iptacopan) clinically meaningful and highly statistically significant
proteinuria reduction in patients with IgA nephropathy.
The trial met its pre-specified interim analysis (9
months) primary endpoint, demonstrating superiority
vs. placebo in proteinuria reduction, with safety
consistent with previously reported data. Novartis
plans to review interim data with regulatory authorities
for accelerated approval; study continues with final
readout at 24 months
Ph3 APPEAR-C3G study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating
superiority of iptacopan vs placebo in proteinuria
reduction at six-month analysis and provided clinically
meaningful and statistically significant proteinuria
reduction in patients with C3G on top of background
therapy. Iptacopan's safety profile was consistent
with previously reported data. Data to be presented
at an upcoming medical meeting. Study continues with
all patients receiving active therapy for six-months
Ph3 APPLY-PNH extension data showed sustained efficacy
and long-term safety of Fabhalta in adults with paroxysmal
nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). Data showed sustained
clinically meaningful hemoglobin-level increases to
near-normal (>=12 g/dL), blood transfusion avoidance,
and improved patient-reported fatigue in the majority
of patients. Comparable benefits were seen in those
patients switching from anti-C5 therapy to Fabhalta.
Safety profile at 48 weeks was similar to 24 week
data. Data presented at ASH 2023
atrasentan Ph3 ALIGN study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating
superiority of atrasentan vs placebo in proteinuria
reduction at 36-week interim analysis with clinically
meaningful and highly statistically significant reduction
in proteinuria in IgAN patients receiving supportive
care. Safety profile of atrasentan was consistent
with previously reported data. Data to be presented
at an upcoming medical meeting. Study continues with
final readout expected in 2026
remibrutinib Ph3 REMIX-1 and REMIX-2 trials showed clinically meaningful
and statistically significant reduction in weekly
urticaria activity (UAS7), itch (ISS7) and hives (HSS7)
at Week 12 vs placebo in patients with CSU. Significant
improvement in symptom control was seen as early as
Week 2 and sustained up to Week 12. Remibrutinib was
well-tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety
profile with rates of overall adverse events comparable
to placebo and balanced liver function tests across
both studies. Studies are ongoing with final (52-week)
readout and regulatory submissions in 2024. Data presented
at AAAI 2023
Kisqali Final protocol-specified iDFS analysis of Ph3 NATALEE
(ribociclib) trial (with a median follow-up of 33.3 months and
78.3% of patients having completed ribociclib) reinforces
25% reduction in risk of recurrence across broad population
of patients with HR+/HER2- early breast cancer and
continues to support regulatory submissions. iDFS
benefit remains consistent across key patient subgroups,
with stability in secondary endpoints including overall
survival (OS). Among patients with stage II and stage
III tumors, ribociclib lowered risk of disease recurrence
by 30% and 24.5%, respectively. Safety profile was
in line with previously reported results. Data presented
at SABCS 2023. NATALEE data submitted to the FDA in
December 2023
Early-stage business development in core therapeutic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic:
areas and technologies
