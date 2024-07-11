Prime Day Returns with Amazing Deals for Amazon Singapore Prime Members from 16 to 21 July



Prime members can expect incredible savings including up to 70% off books for all ages, and deep discounts of at least 50% off on brands like Acer, Lenovo and Owala.

Look out for Amazon Prime Day on the Go roving truck to experience the excitement of Prime Day and discover amazing deals.

Prepare your Wishlist, shop early deals, and stay up to date with the latest Prime Day news at Amazon.sg/primeday SINGAPORE - Get ready for Amazon Singapore's annual deal event as Prime Day returns with the longest event ever to Singapore, spanning six days from 16 to 21 July at Prime members can look forward to exclusive access to thousands of deals across popular categories like Books, Toys, Electronics, Household & Kitchen and Baby.





Beyond deals and exclusive offers for Prime customers, members of the public can experience the excitement at Amazon's Prime Day on the Go roving truck from 12 to 14 July, and 16 July at Bugis+ in Singapore. Simply show your



Date & Time

Location

Activities

12 – 14 July, 4pm to 9pm (last entry at 8.30pm)

Bugis+, Level 1, Outdoor event space, Outside MEOW BBQ

Take part in activities to redeem a free slice of cake and exclusive merchandise*, featuring artwork by local artist, Ee Shaun.



Live artist activity available from 6-8pm on 13 & 14 July only.

16 July, 4pm to 9pm



(last entry at 8.30pm)

Bugis+, Level 1, Outdoor event space, Outside MEOW BBQ

Scan the QR codes in the truck to start shopping on Amazon.sg/primeday and redeem a free ice cream*!

*While stocks last



Experience the Biggest Prime Day with Incredible Deals



From 16 to 21 July, Prime members can enjoy an extended window to grab amazing deals and savings on products from Amazon.sg. Shoppers can also enjoy fast and free shipping on a wide range of eligible products across popular categories. Terms and conditions apply.



A preview of the top Prime Day deals that Prime members can expect include:



Toys, Books & Baby

Save up to 70% off selected books for book lovers of all ages





Save up to 50% off Children books





Save up to 50% off selected toy brand boxes from LEGO, Transformers, Playdoh, Hot Wheels and Paw Patrol





Save up to 40% off selected baby toys from Leapfrog and Skiphop





Save up to 40% off selected baby products from Ride Safer, Cybex, Joovy and Lovevery





Save up to 40% off Toys from Ravensburger, Funko, Playmobil, LOL Surprise





Save up to 30% off selected nursing and feeding essentials from Spectra and Haenim PC & Electronics

Save up to 60% off selected laptops from brands including Lenovo, MSI and LG





Save up to 50% off selected headphones and earbuds from brands including Bose, Sennheiser, Sony and Jabra





Save up to 45% off on Sennheiser products, and additional $5 off with $200 min. spend





Save up to 40% off selected TV, soundbar and speakers from LG, Sonos, JBL and Marshall





Save up to 40% off selected items from Fitbit and Google





Save up to 40% off selected mobile phones from Google, Samsung, Apple and OPPO





Save up to 30% off smartwatches and activity trackers from brands including Garmin, Google and Fitbit





Save up to 30% off on LG products and additional $25 off with $200 min. spend.





Save up to 30% off Nintendo and Playstation games Home & Kitchen

Save up to 50% off selected home products such as vacuums, irons and humidifiers





Save up to 50% off selected kitchen products such as coffee machines, cookware, cookers and fryers





Save up to 50% off selected items from popular home and kitchen brands including Owala, Oxo and Lodge





Save up to 30% off products from popular home brands including SharkNinja, Tefal, Philips and Muji





Save up to 45% off selected products from Cricut Shop Deals from local brands and other Small-and-Medium-Sized Businesses

Save up to 60% off selected bedsheets and covers from Epitex





Save up to 45% off Sk hynix solid state drives





Save up to 45% off Braun & Oral B





Save up to 40% off selected UGREEN chargers and USB hubs





Save up to 40% off selected massagers and weighing scales from Renpho





Save up to 40% off selected phone cases and accessories from Spigen





Save up to 30% off PicassoTiles Magnet Building Tiles Selections from Amazon Fresh & Fast

Save up to 30% off selected grocery staples from brands including San Pellegrino, Acqua Panna, and Frenz





Save up to 30% off selected snacks from KIND's, Remedy, and more





Save up to 30% off selected fresh seafood from Serve by Hai Sia





Save up to 30% off selected items from brands including Colgate, Softlan and Ajax





Save up to 30% off selected beers from brands including Asahi, Peroni Pure Blonde Low Carb Additional Prime Day perks:



Promotions: Enjoy greater savings when shopping on

Bank promotions DBS cardholders can get S$12 off S$150 or S$18 off S$200 when they spend on Amazon.sg and S$10 off S$170 when they spend on Amazon Fresh HSBC cardholders can get S$8 off S$120 when they spend on Amazon.sg and S$8 off S$150 when they spend on Amazon Fresh. Citibank MasterCard cardholders can get S$15 off S$150 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg.

Buy Now, Pay Later with Grab and Atome on Amazon.sg Get S$15 off S$200 min spend with PayLater by Grab Get S$12 off S$150 min spend with Atome

Looking for more payment promotions? Get 2% off your purchase, capped at S$50 when you use PayNow, with no minimum spend from 25 June till 21 July. Amazon Fresh

Get 20% off your first order with minimum spending of S$40 on Amazon Fresh. Existing Prime members can enjoy S$18 off with a minimum spending of S$150, and S$25 off with a minimum spending of S$200 on Amazon Fresh. Watsons on Amazon.sg

New Prime customers on Watsons on Amazon.sg can enjoy S$10 off your first order with minimum spending of S$60. Existing Watsons customers on Amazon.sg can enjoy S$12 off with a minimum spending of S$100 on Watsons on Amazon.sg. Little Farms on Amazon.sg

New Prime customers on Little Farms on Amazon.sg can enjoy S$15 off your first order with minimum spending of S$80. Existing Little Farms customers on Amazon.sg can enjoy S$15 off with a minimum spending of S$100 on Watsons on Amazon.sg. Prepare for Prime Day

Not a Prime member yet? This is the best time to join Prime! Sign up for a Prime membership ahead of Amazon Prime Day event to shop exclusive deals, and get the most out of Amazon.sg including fast, free shipping across a wide selection of eligible products, quality entertainment, and exclusive savings. Start a 30-day free trial at amazon.sg/prime. Terms and conditions apply. Set up deal alerts: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app between now and Prime Day to create deal alerts. Once Prime Day arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals. New "For You" Feature: Customers who are logged on to their Amazon.sg account can see recommended deals across all deals based on shopping history, wishlist, and more. Enjoy convenient Delivery and Return options: Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh as well as Amazon International Store. Need to return an item from US or Japan? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here. Shop for Good this Prime Day

Amazon makes it easier for customers to give back through the



Shop Deals from Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Prime Day provides small and medium-sized businesses with the opportunity to promote their products to more than 200 million Prime members around the world. Visit



* Terms and Conditions apply to all promotions and offers listed in this article.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime



Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, free gaming benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on eligible domestic items, free international delivery with no minimum spending on eligible items, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh and free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime.



About Amazon Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.



