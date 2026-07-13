Salesforce Aktie
WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024
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13.07.2026 08:00:00
Salesforce Could Be Undervalued if This Acquisition Solves Its Biggest Growth Problem
It's been a tough year for Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), with the stock down nearly 40% year to date. The stock has been caught in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sell-off, and investors worry about its position in an artificial intelligence (AI) world as its overall revenue growth has been stuck in a tight range.The stock recently got more cold water poured on it when KeyBanc downgraded the stock from "overweight" to "sector weight," with analyst Jackson Ader saying that its agentic AI platform, Agentforce, hasn't been growing as expected. The analyst said the biggest issues appear to be that its customers' data is a mess and that the product isn't yet good enough. He added that in its surveys, CIOs expected to deprioritize Salesforce within their IT budgets in the coming year. Now Salesforce is trying to fix these issues. First, it introduced Data 360, which employs zero-copy technology to extract data from a variety of sources, both within an organization and also from cloud providers and data warehouses, without dealing with the costs and time of transferring it. It also acquired master data management company Informatica to clean up and organize this data to make it more useful for agentic AI and to serve as a foundation for Agentforce. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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