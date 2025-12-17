Sanofi Aktie
WKN: 920657 / ISIN: FR0000120578
|
17.12.2025 07:38:51
Sanofi Receives EMA Orphan Designation For Efdoralprin Alfa
(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY, SNYNF, SAN.PA) announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted orphan designation to efdoralprin alfa (SAR447537), formerly known as INBRX-101.
Efdoralprin alfa is an investigational recombinant human alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein. It is being developed as a potential treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-related emphysema, a rare and serious respiratory condition.
The designation highlights the significant unmet medical need in AATD-related emphysema and underscores the potential of efdoralprin alfa to provide new therapeutic options for patients affected by this condition.
The US Food and Drug Administration previously granted both fast track and orphan drug designation to efdoralprin alfa for the treatment of AATD related emphysema.
Efdoralprin alfa is currently in clinical development, and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority. Sanofi plans to present the data at a forthcoming medical meeting and engage with global regulatory authorities on the appropriate next steps.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
15.12.25
|Sanofi-Aktie unter Druck: Zwei Rückschläge mit Tolebrutinib (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Sanofi auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 95 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
15.12.25
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Sanofi unter Druck nach Tolebrutinib-Verzögerung (dpa-AFX)
|
09.12.25
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Sanofi-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Sanofi-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Sanofi-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Sanofi-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25