BP Aktie
WKN: 850517 / ISIN: GB0007980591
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09.11.2026 06:00:07
Should BP and Shell still own petrol stations?
Activist investors and upstream needs force oil majors to rethink portfoliosWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Financial Times Markets
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Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)
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09:28
|Optimismus in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Start freundlich (finanzen.at)
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06:00
|Should BP and Shell still own petrol stations? (Financial Times)
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06:00
|Should BP and Shell still own petrol stations? (Financial Times)
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06.11.26
|Börse Europa: STOXX 50 schließt mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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06.11.26
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: STOXX 50 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
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06.11.26
|Börse Europa: STOXX 50 mittags mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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06.11.26
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: STOXX 50 beginnt die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|Verluste in Europa: STOXX 50 schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|27.02.25
|BP Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.02.25
|BP Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.02.25
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.25
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.01.25
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.26
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.26
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.09.26
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.26
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|6,72
|0,51%
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|44,59
|0,46%