Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.03.2026 00:05:00
Should Tesla Be Worried About Rivian?
For years, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had much of the U.S. EV market to itself. There's a reason why Tesla's market cap is well above $1 trillion, while most other EV stocks are valued at less than $20 billion. Tesla controls more than half of the U.S. EV market, a commanding market position fueled by its most popular vehicle: the Model Y. The Model Y represents more than 70% of Tesla's vehicle sales. But next month, the Model Y will have a new competitor: Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) R2 SUV. How scared should Tesla investors be? And how bullish should Rivian investors be? The answer is more surprising than you'd expect.Tesla's Model Y, a crossover design, was the top-selling EV in 2025. An estimated 317,800 units were sold last year. The next top-selling model was Tesla's Model S, a sedan. The rest of the top-selling EVs of 2025 have something in common: Most are SUVs. Tesla's Model S is the only sedan to crack the top 10. Tesla's Model Y is the only crossover. There are two full-sized trucks, too. But the rest of the list -- a total of six out of 10 -- are SUVs. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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