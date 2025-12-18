Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
18.12.2025 21:20:00
Should You Buy Tesla While It's Below $500?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a fantastic stock for long-term investors, with returns exceeding 3,100% over the past decade. However, the company currently faces significant headwinds, as sales of its electric vehicles (EVs) are slowing, costs are rising, and it places big bets on unproven markets including robotics and autonomous vehicles (AVs).It's no surprise, then, that many investors are trying to determine what to do with Tesla stock. Is it a good time to buy with its shares priced under $500, or is it too early to take a risk on the company transitioning toward future technologies when its EV business is slumping? Here are three reasons why I believe it's best not to buy Tesla stock right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
