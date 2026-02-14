NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
14.02.2026 14:30:00
Should You Forget Nvidia and Buy 2 Other Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Instead?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is officially the largest company in the world by market capitalization. The computer chipmaker that dominates the artificial intelligence (AI) field has grown at an insatiable rate over the last few years, making investors rich in the process.That does not mean it will repeat over the next few years. Today, Nvidia trades at a premium price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, faces competition from its own customers, and relies solely on the growth of AI infrastructure spending to keep the party going. This makes the stock a risky bet for investors at its current market cap of $4.6 trillion.Is it time to forget Nvidia and buy some other AI stocks instead?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
13.02.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich nachmittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|NYSE-Handel: So steht der Dow Jones am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: nachmittags Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)