Tesla Aktie

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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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01.06.2026 13:06:00

SpaceX Just Lowered Its IPO Valuation Target by $200 Billion

We're less than two weeks away from Wall Street's largest-ever initial public offering (IPO). Based on several reports, Elon Musk's SpaceX is aiming for a June 12 debut, as well as potential fast entry into the Nasdaq-100 as early as July 7.The company that combines two of the hottest addressable opportunities, artificial intelligence (AI) and the space economy, is expected to raise up to $75 billion and slot in directly ahead of Musk's other trillion-dollar company, Tesla, in market cap.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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