Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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14.04.2026 18:18:50
Stellantis Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions
(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) said on Tuesday that shareholders overwhelmingly approved all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election and appointment of several board members.
John Elkann got re-elected as an executive director, and Robert Peugeot along with Henri de Castries were brought back on as non-executive directors. Juergen Esser is joining the board as a new non-executive director, with all of them set to serve for two years.
The board also made it official that Elkann will continue as Chairman, Peugeot as Vice Chairman, and de Castries as Senior Independent Director. They have set up new committee structures focusing on audit, remuneration, and ESG functions.
STLA is currently trading at $8.16, up $0.17 or 2.19 percent on tthe New York Stock Exchange.
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