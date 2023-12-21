21.12.2023 22:27:08

Tesla Faces Probe In Norway Over Suspension Failure In EV Cars

(RTTNews) - EV manufacturer Tesla Inc. (TSLA), is facing a probe in Norway by the traffic safety regulator over suspension failures in its cars.

Norway's Traffic Safety Regulator said that suspension failures such as the breaking of lower rear control arms in Model S and X vehicles have been reported by more than 10 customers in 2022. Following this, an inquiry was made by the agency in September 2022.

In 2022, the agency asked Tesla to look into customer complaints regarding rear lower arm controls and requested a meeting to discuss these concerns. The final decision of the inquiry will be made by Christmas.

According to a Reuters investigation, it was found that Tesla's suspension failures were a constant complaint from customers in Norway. The report also exposed that, despite being aware of the defects, Tesla continued to attribute suspension and steering failures to drivers over the years.

The report was based on many Tesla documents and interviews with former employees and customers, revealing that the company, to escape from warranty costs blamed drivers for its failures.

If the probe finds negligence on Tesla's part, then the vehicles would be recalled and the issue would be reported to the European Union's Safety Gate, which acts as an alert system for potentially harmful non-food products.

Currently, Tesla's stock is moving up 3.06%, to $254.71 on the Nasdaq.

