Tesla Recalls Over 9,000 Model X SUVs To Fix Roof Trim Issue

(RTTNews) - EV giant Tesla Inc (TSLA) has issued a recall for about 9,100 Model X sports utility vehicles in the US over trim on the roof that could separate.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the front and center roof cosmetic trim pieces may be adhered to the vehicle without primer. As a result, one or both pieces of trim may separate from the vehicle which could create a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers 2016 model year Model X SUVs. The electric vehicle maker said a change in process had been made at the supplier in July 2016 to prevent the issue in later models.

Tesla will test the adhesion of the roof trim and reattach the trim pieces as necessary at no cost to the owners of the vehicles.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 14, 2024. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752

Tesla said it was aware of about 170 reports and claims that may be related to the issue, but said it had no reports of crashes or injuries tied to the recall issues.