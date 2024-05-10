|
10.05.2024 22:41:17
Tesla To Invest Over $500 Mln On Supercharger Network Expansion
(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has reaffirmed his company's commitment to growing its Supercharger network, just days after the entire team in charge of building it was sacked by the EV maker.
"Just to reiterate: Tesla will spend well over $500M expanding our Supercharger network to create thousands of NEW chargers this year," Musk tweeted on X.
"That's just on new sites and expansions, not counting operations costs, which are much higher," he added.
In another tweet, Musk announced the formation of a new Tesla group called the 'Supercharger Community' on X. Musk is one of the group's current members of less than 10. Each new applicant must be accepted before joining the community.
On May 1, Musk informed the company's employees about the disbandment of a group of about 500 individuals responsible for constructing new Supercharger stations.
Tesla's Supercharger network is the largest public fast-charge network in the U.S.
Musk had said that the Supercharger network will continue expanding, albeit at a slower pace for new locations and a greater focus on bolstering existing sites.
He has also said that charging sites currently being worked on will be finished and that Tesla "will add additional Superchargers anywhere where there are gaps."
