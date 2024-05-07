Tesla's Latest Layoffs Is In Software, Service, And Engineering Teams

(RTTNews) - Tesla, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer, has been in the news lately due to its recent wave of layoffs that has now extended into its fourth week.

According to sources familiar with the situation as reported by Electrek, employees from various departments, including software, service, and engineering, have been receiving unsettling "employment status" notifications between Friday and Sunday.

The layoffs commenced last month, with Tesla initiating the dismissal of what was then stated to be 10 percent of the company's global workforce of 140,000 individuals. Among those affected were Tesla's head of EV charging, Rebecca Tinucci, and her entire team of 500 employees. Additionally, Daniel Ho, Tesla's head of the new vehicles program, was also part of the layoffs.

One Tesla employee shared on LinkedIn, "After witnessing my team gradually reduced in size week after week since mid-April, I received the unwelcome 'Hello Employee' email this past Sunday afternoon." The employee expressed disappointment and apprehension over the layoffs, and the uncertainty of the future. The recent series of layoffs occurs during a period when Tesla is encountering reduced demand for its electric vehicles.

In an internal email to staff, Tesla CEO Elon Musk emphasized the critical nature of the cuts, stating that employees under executives who do not meet the required standards will face termination. A current Tesla employee, speaking anonymously, expressed concern over the lack of closure, saying, "I am anticipating another email from Elon informing us that the layoffs are finally completed. We are in need of some form of closure or indication that we can cease worrying about losing our jobs."

The recent layoffs have affected Tesla's employees across various departments, leading to feelings of uncertainty and anxiety among staff. As Tesla continues to face reduced demand for its electric vehicles, it remains to be seen how the company will navigate this challenging time.