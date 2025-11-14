NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
14.11.2025 10:50:00
"The Big Short's" Michael Burry Is Betting Against Palantir and Nvidia and Buying 1 Beaten Down Apparel Stock Instead
Michael Burry of Scion Asset Management rose to widespread fame after being portrayed by Christian Bale in the 2015 film The Big Short. Burry is one of a handful of investors who correctly spotted the housing bubble prior to the 2007-09 Great Recession and made big bets against mortgage bonds using complex financial instruments. His efforts back then turned Burry into an investing legend, which is why investors are always so curious to see what Scion is up to.In the third quarter, Scion made big bets against artificial intelligence (AI) giants like Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and also purchased one beaten-down apparel stock.Image source: Palantir.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
