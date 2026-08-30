Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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30.08.2026 21:14:00
The Biggest Risk Facing Tesla Stock Right Now
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) biggest near-term risk lies in the two things that CEO Elon Musk believes are its biggest value-creation drivers: Cybercab/robotaxis and Optimus robots. In both cases, the company is aggressively ramping up up-front spending to support its development.That's fine in itself, but it does expose the company to the risk of bleeding cash if robotaxi and Optimus don't generate earnings and cash flow in line with management's plans. Tesla's free cash flow (FCF) is becoming a stick the bears are using to beat the stock with. The company's capital spending is set to turn it from a cash-generative company to a net user of cash, as its earnings and operating cash flow (OCF) generation fail to offset the increase in spending. The dynamics of Wall Street analysts are shown in the chart, using data courtesy of Visible Alpha.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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28.08.26
|BYD-Aktie: Halbjahresgewinn des Tesla-Konkurrenten sinkt - auch Umsatz schwächelt (finanzen.at)
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28.08.26
|SpaceX considered as a leasing company (Financial Times)
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26.08.26
|SpaceX will 100 Milliarden US-Dollar in neuen Weltraumbahnhof stecken (Spiegel Online)
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25.08.26
|SpaceX commits $100bn to Louisiana space base (Financial Times)
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25.08.26
|S&P 500-Wert Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Tesla von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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24.08.26
|China-Schock: Tesla ruft Millionen Autos zurück - Aktie wenig bewegt (dpa-AFX)
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24.08.26
|Roboter-Boom in China: Tesla-Sparte Optimus winkt Aufwind - Aktie im Blick (finanzen.at)
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23.08.26
|Tesla ruft fast drei Millionen Autos in China zurück (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|300,90
|-0,17%
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