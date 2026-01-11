Walmart And Google Introduce Next-Generation Shopping Experience

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. and Google have partnered to launch a new experience that combines the intelligence of Google's Gemini with the unmatched assortment, value, and convenience of Walmart and Sam's Club. Built by Walmart and accessible directly within Gemini through the Universal Commerce Protocol, this innovation is designed to make shopping more intuitive, reliable, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

Walmart noted that customers will gain access to Walmart and Sam's Club's extensive in-store and online product selection at competitive prices. Gemini will naturally surface relevant options during conversations, creating more opportunities to connect shoppers with the right products and services at the right time.

The collaboration ensures that customers can move effortlessly from discovery to purchase within the trusted environments of Walmart and Sam's Club. By linking their accounts, shoppers will receive personalized recommendations based on past purchases, enjoy the convenience of combining new orders with items already in their carts, and take advantage of the benefits offered through Walmart+ and Sam's Club memberships.

Fast delivery is a central feature of this new experience. Customers and members will be able to receive locally curated products quickly, with delivery options ranging from under three hours to as fast as 30 minutes.

The experience will first roll out within Gemini in the United States, with plans to expand internationally in the future.