Walmart Begins Trading On Nasdaq To Support Its Evolving Market Strategy

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), Tuesday commenced trading on Nasdaq, highlighting its commitment to innovation and growth as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer.

The recent move comes after a series of strategic evaluation of several factors, such as trading execution, brand alignment, and a shared focus on technology-driven innovation.

The retailer expects Nasdaq to provide the optimal market platform to support its ambitions and continue driving returns for shareholders.

CEO Doug McMillon explained, "Nasdaq's focus on technology and its support for companies driving digital transformation align perfectly with our strategic vision. This is an exciting next chapter as we continue building a frictionless future for our customers, members, associates, and shareholders."

Looking ahead, Walmart anticipates leadership change in 2026, with the appointment of John Furner as CEO on February 1, 2026.

In the pre-market hours, WMT is trading at $113.88, up 0.28 percent on the Nasdaq.