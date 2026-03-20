ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
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20.03.2026 07:15:00
What if ASML Becomes the Next Trillion-Dollar Stock?
In his keynote from GTC 2026 on March 16, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang reflected on his prior guidance for $500 billion in Blackwell and Rubin purchase orders through 2026. Now he sees at least $1 trillion in artificial intelligence (AI) chip orders through 2027, and said he was certain computing demand would be much higher than that. Note that these are orders that would be realized over a multiyear period.Earlier this month, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) CEO Hock Tan forecast $100 billion in fiscal 2027 revenue from AI chips alone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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