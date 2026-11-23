Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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23.11.2026 13:46:01
What's Wrong With Alphabet Stock?
Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been nosediving in recent months. The sell-off has gotten so extreme in recent months that the tech stock hit a new 52-week low last week. In just the past six months, it has declined by more than 30%.
Given the company's persistently strong results and dominance in Google Search and its solid ad business, it could make for a compelling long-term buy at this point. But before investors consider buying the stock, it's important to understand what's behind the recent free fall, and whether this is just due to the recent pullback in the tech sector as a whole, or if there are significant problems with Alphabet's business that could weigh on the stock's future performance.
Let's take a closer look at its performance and valuation to determine whether the tech stock is a good buy right now.
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
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20.11.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart freundlich (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Alphabet C (ex Google)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Alphabet C (ex Google) von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones klettert zum Start des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
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18.11.26
|Waymo zieht nach zwei Fahrfehlern die Notbremse auf US-Autobahnen - Alphabet-Aktie in Grün (dpa-AFX)
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18.11.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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18.11.26
|Waymo stoppt autonome Fahrten auf US-Autobahnen (Spiegel Online)
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16.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Ende des Montagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|252,75
|5,38%
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