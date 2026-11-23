Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been nosediving in recent months. The sell-off has gotten so extreme in recent months that the tech stock hit a new 52-week low last week. In just the past six months, it has declined by more than 30%.

Given the company's persistently strong results and dominance in Google Search and its solid ad business, it could make for a compelling long-term buy at this point. But before investors consider buying the stock, it's important to understand what's behind the recent free fall, and whether this is just due to the recent pullback in the tech sector as a whole, or if there are significant problems with Alphabet's business that could weigh on the stock's future performance.

Let's take a closer look at its performance and valuation to determine whether the tech stock is a good buy right now.

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