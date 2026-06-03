Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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03.06.2026 23:25:00
Where Will Nike Stock Be in 5 Years?
With $46.5 billion in trailing-12-month revenue, Nike (NYSE: NKE) is a leader in the worldwide market for sports footwear and apparel. However, its disappointing financial performances during its ongoing turnaround effort have not helped pull the stock out of its years-long slump. Shares are now down 75% from their peak (as of June 1), and down by about 68% over the past five years. And there's really no telling when investors should expect the company's winning ways to return. At this point, Nike might be hard for bargain-hunting investors to ignore. But where will this consumer discretionary stock be in five years? The truth is that it's incredibly difficult to forecast.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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