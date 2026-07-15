Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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15.07.2026 17:05:00

Which Is the Better Value Stock: Microsoft or Nvidia?

Value stocks are companies that the market is pricing at a level below what investors might expect based on the business's fundamentals.Value investors aim to buy such stocks on the premise that they are temporarily on sale, then sell them after they're returned to more appropriate valuation levels.Growth stocks rarely fall into value territory, and amid the AI megatrend, most investors would naturally consider Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) or Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to be growth stocks. However, given how the market is valuing them, I'd argue they could also be considered value stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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