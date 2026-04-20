Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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20.04.2026 19:30:00
Why Artificial Intelligence (AI) Won't Destroy Software Companies, According to This Microsoft Executive
Many software stocks have been struggling this year due to growing concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) will take over many jobs, put people out of work, and reduce demand for software. One stock that's been doing particularly poorly this year is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which, entering the week, was down 13% -- and that's with it rallying in recent weeks.The doom and gloom around software may be overblown, according to one Microsoft executive, who doesn't believe that it'll cause a significant decline in revenue. In fact, it may even lead to growth opportunities.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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