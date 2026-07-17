Coca-Cola Aktie

Coca-Cola für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

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18.07.2026 00:45:54

Why Coca-Cola Stock Flopped on Friday

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) was the victim of a cyberattack, and that news spooked the company's many investors as the trading week came to a close. The beverage giant's shares lost 4% of their value on Friday following the company's announcement of the hack.After market close on Thursday, Coca-Cola divulged that one of its subsidiaries, dairy beverage company fairlife, had been the victim of "unauthorized access by a third party to a portion of its systems," in connection with a ransomware situation. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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