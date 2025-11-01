Nokia Aktie
WKN: 870737 / ISIN: FI0009000681
01.11.2025 01:06:54
Why Did Nokia Stock Soar This Week?
Shares of Nokia (NYSE: NOK) spiked this week, finishing up 9.7%. The move came as the S&P 500 gained 0.7% and the Nasdaq-100 gained 2%.After reporting better-than-expected numbers last Thursday, this week, Nokia announced that artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse Nvidia is taking a $1 billion stake in the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
