NVIDIA Aktie

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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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25.05.2026 21:31:00

Why Did Nvidia Raise Its Dividend by 2,400%?

During its fiscal first-quarter 2027 earnings release, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced that it would be increasing its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share. All shareholders on record as of June 4 will be eligible for the increase.I see this move as a deliberate evolution in Nvidia's capital-allocation playbook. For the last few years, the company has been the archetype of hypergrowth -- dumping excess profit into research and development (R&D) amid historic levels of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending.By lifting its dividend payout, Nvidia is signaling that the business has matured enough to return cash while still funding an ambitious roadmap. In my eyes, Nvidia's decision to raise its dividend by 2,400% is a strategic pivot designed to widen its shareholder base beyond the retail traders and momentum funds that have crowded its ownership throughout the AI revolution.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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