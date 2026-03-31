NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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31.03.2026 21:22:35

Why Did Nvidia Stock Pop Today?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock outpaced the market today after the company announced yet another move to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. While the overall market, especially the tech sector, is having a good day, Nvidia shares are outpacing those gains. As of 3:18 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock was up by 5.3% today. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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