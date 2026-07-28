Mehr als Raketen: Fokus auf Unternehmen der Space Economy. Hier mehr erfahren! -W-

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28.07.2026 09:55:00

Why I Think SpaceX Stock Could Get Cut in Half by Christmas

Since its initial public offering (IPO) back in June, the hype surrounding Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has taken a serious breather. After surging from its IPO price of $135 per share to prices topping $225 per share, this popular name among space stocks has since given back its gains, and then some.Worse yet, even as SpaceX has fallen back to Earth following moonshot moves earlier this summer, don't assume that shares in the Elon Musk-founded space exploration and artificial intelligence (AI) company have hit rock bottom. I think shares could fall by another 50% between now and Christmas for two key reasons.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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