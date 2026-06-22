ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
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22.06.2026 18:44:20
Why I'm Not Selling ASML After a 230% Gain
I started investing in ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) in early 2021. As of this writing, I'm sitting on an unrealized gain of about 230% on that position, which accounts for 5% of my portfolio. It might seem prudent to take some profits, but I'm not planning to sell my shares anytime soon. ASML, which is based in the Netherlands, is the world's largest producer of lithography machines for optically etching circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. It's also the only producer of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, which the world's top foundries -- including TSMC and Samsung -- use to manufacture their most advanced chips.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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