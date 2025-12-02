Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
02.12.2025 22:46:53
Why Intel Stock Soared 8.7% Today
Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) gained on Tuesday, finishing the day up 8.7%. The rise came as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively. Intel's stock continued to climb today, driven by Friday's unconfirmed report that the chipmaker is set to begin manufacturing semiconductors for Apple's MacBook Air and iPad Pro.On Friday, TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed on X that Intel will supply Apple with its lower-end M processors, which power the iPad Pro and MacBook Air. The first shipments are expected as early as the second quarter of 2027. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
