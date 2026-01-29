Nokia Aktie
WKN: 870737 / ISIN: FI0009000681
|
29.01.2026 21:12:09
Why Is Nokia Stock Down 8% Today?
Nokia (NYSE: NOK) shares should seemingly be up today. The Finnish telecom-technology company's fourth quarter revenue grew 3% year over year to $7.13 billion, topping analysts' estimates of $6.95 billion. And, per-share earnings of $0.21 beat estimates of $0.17. Guidance for the year now underway is also encouraging, with the company expecting top-line growth of between 6% and 8%.As of 3:06 p.m. ET today, however, Nokia's stock is down 8%. What gives?Blame something unrelated to Nokia's results, mostly. That's Thursday's sweeping sell-off of most of the market's major AI stocks, started and led by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The underlying worry has implications for one of Nokia's newest endeavors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
