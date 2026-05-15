Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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15.05.2026 18:06:09
Why Microsoft Stock Is Surging Today
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock is solidly in the green on Friday despite a bearish backdrop for tech stocks. The company's share price was up 3% as of noon ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was off 1.4%. The stock had been up as much as 4.1% earlier in the session. Microsoft is rising today following news that Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management had bought shares and sold out of its position in Alphabet. Despite today's pop, Microsoft is still down 13% in 2026 and 22% from its lifetime high. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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