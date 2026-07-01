Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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01.07.2026 22:26:16
Why Microsoft Stock Surged Today
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock moved higher in Wednesday's trading as investors shifted their positioning when it came to artificial intelligence stocks. The company's share price closed out the day up 3%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite moved 0.7% lower. Investors moved out of AI chip stocks today and bought back into artificial intelligence software plays. In addition to that positive catalyst, Microsoft also scored a new long-term deal. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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