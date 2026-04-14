Oracle Aktie

Oracle für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054

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15.04.2026 01:38:34

Why Oracle Stock Surged Today

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock posted a big gain in Tuesday's trading. The software giant's share price closed out the daily session up 4.7%. The S&P 500 gained 1.1% in the session, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.9%. The broader market moved higher today thanks to hopes for negotiations that could end the Iran war. In addition to that source of bullish momentum, Oracle stock also appears to have seen gains connected to news that the company is expanding its partnership with Bloom Energy. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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