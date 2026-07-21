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WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081

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21.07.2026 20:46:25

Why Salesforce Was Falling Today, Even as the Nasdaq Rallied

Shares of software giant Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were falling on Tuesday, down as much as 3.9% in early trading, before recovering slightly to a 2.7% decline as of 1:30 p.m. EDT.The move was somewhat notable, given that the broader Nasdaq Composite was up by about 1.4% at the same time. Salesforce was on the receiving end of a Wall Street analyst's downgrade today, along with a big price target cut. That led to a sell-off; however, given the stock's bargain-basement valuation, is the analyst's negativity already baked into the share price? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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