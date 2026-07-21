Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
21.07.2026 20:46:25
Why Salesforce Was Falling Today, Even as the Nasdaq Rallied
Shares of software giant Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were falling on Tuesday, down as much as 3.9% in early trading, before recovering slightly to a 2.7% decline as of 1:30 p.m. EDT.The move was somewhat notable, given that the broader Nasdaq Composite was up by about 1.4% at the same time. Salesforce was on the receiving end of a Wall Street analyst's downgrade today, along with a big price target cut. That led to a sell-off; however, given the stock's bargain-basement valuation, is the analyst's negativity already baked into the share price? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Inc
|
09:30
|dailyAktien: Nasdaq OMX Group – Neue Impulse durch morgige Zahlen (NewsTool)
|
09:30
|dailyAktien: Nasdaq OMX Group – Neue Impulse durch morgige Zahlen (NewsTool)
|
07:01
|Ausblick: Nasdaq präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.26
|S&P 500-Wert Nasdaq-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Nasdaq-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26