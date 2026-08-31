Take Two Aktie
WKN: 914508 / ISIN: US8740541094
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31.08.2026 19:15:55
Why Take-Two Interactive Stock Is Sinking Today
Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock is heading lower in today's trading. The company's share price was down 6.6% as of 1:10 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% at the same point in the daily session, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.4%. Take-Two stock is moving lower today amid leaks surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) -- by far the most important game in the company's release pipeline. The video game publisher's share price is also under pressure due to macroeconomic concerns about the bond market, inflation, and interest rate outlook. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Take Two
|188,10
|0,43%