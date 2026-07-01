Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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01.07.2026 20:30:51
Why Walmart Plunged Today
Shares of Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) fell 4.5% on Wednesday as of 1:05 p.m. EDT. The day's fall marks an extension of a recent pullback in Walmart shares, which are now down nearly 20% from their May highs.Today, a Wall Street analyst issued a negative note on Walmart's same-store sales, leading to another leg down in this month-long pullback. Today, sell-side research firm Cleveland Research published a note on Walmart, stating that its channel checks showed a slowdown in same-store sales. The analyst noted that Walmart may be lowering prices to clear excess inventory, which the company may offset with tariff refunds. As a result, the analysts questioned whether Walmart will be able to beat its sales guidance for the quarter, which ends at the end of July. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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