Will Strategy Stock Keep the Losing Streak Going in 2026?
Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) (formerly known as MicroStrategy) was a pioneer of the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury business model. As its previous software businesses experienced declining performance, over the past five years, the company has instead prioritized cryptocurrency investments as its new growth driver.Through this approach, Strategy has been able to outperform Bitcoin over the last five years -- with gains of 196% across the stretch, compared to Bitcoin's gains of 169%. However, Strategy's performance over the last year has been a very different story.As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading roughly flat over the last year. Meanwhile, Strategy stock has lost more than half of its value. Is the company's slide poised to continue in 2026?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
