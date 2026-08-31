Adobe Aktie
WKN: 871981 / ISIN: US00724F1012
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31.08.2026 13:04:46
Adobe Expands Partnership In Saudi With MCIT And HUMAIN
(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE), on Monday announced an expanded partnership with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and HUMAIN to support the country's creative industry.
The company plans to provide more than 27 million eligible Saudi citizens and residents aged 13 and above with 12 months of free access to Adobe Firefly Standard and Adobe Express Premium.
The offer is valued at more than $4 billion.
The partnership will also include a new AI image-generation model tailored to Saudi culture, along with free AI and creative skills training and support for eligible startups.
The free access is expected to become available by the end of 2026. . In the pre-market trading, Adobe is 0.78% lesser at $289.25 on the Nasdaq.
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Analysen zu Adobe Inc.
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adobe Inc.
|251,15
|-0,16%
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