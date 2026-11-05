Adobe Aktie

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WKN: 871981 / ISIN: US00724F1012

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05.11.2026 22:43:02

Adobe vs. Okta: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

As the software world shifts toward artificial intelligence, investors are weighing established giants against specialized infrastructure providers. Choosing between Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) requires deciding which growth path is a better buy.

Adobe provides a comprehensive suite of creative, document, and experience management tools that are essential for modern digital work. Okta specializes in identity management, ensuring that the right people have the correct access to technology resources. These two companies represent different tiers of the cloud ecosystem, from creative application layers to critical security infrastructure.

Adobe operates as a major force among tech stocks, focusing on creative tools and digital experience management. The business centers on three primary pillars: Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud. These segments serve a diverse audience, including business professionals, consumers, and creative professionals, through an end-to-end platform for content creation and activation. Adobe relies on an extensive partner ecosystem of distributors and systems integrators to reach its global user base of over one billion monthly active users.

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Adobe Inc. 214,55 -2,05% Adobe Inc.
Okta Inc 151,68 -0,58% Okta Inc

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