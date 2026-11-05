Adobe Aktie
WKN: 871981 / ISIN: US00724F1012
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05.11.2026 22:43:02
Adobe vs. Okta: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As the software world shifts toward artificial intelligence, investors are weighing established giants against specialized infrastructure providers. Choosing between Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) requires deciding which growth path is a better buy.
Adobe provides a comprehensive suite of creative, document, and experience management tools that are essential for modern digital work. Okta specializes in identity management, ensuring that the right people have the correct access to technology resources. These two companies represent different tiers of the cloud ecosystem, from creative application layers to critical security infrastructure.
Adobe operates as a major force among tech stocks, focusing on creative tools and digital experience management. The business centers on three primary pillars: Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud. These segments serve a diverse audience, including business professionals, consumers, and creative professionals, through an end-to-end platform for content creation and activation. Adobe relies on an extensive partner ecosystem of distributors and systems integrators to reach its global user base of over one billion monthly active users.
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Nachrichten zu Adobe Inc.
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04.11.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Adobe-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Adobe von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.at)
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28.10.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Adobe-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Adobe-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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27.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
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27.10.26
|Börse New York in Grün: So steht der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
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27.10.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 beendet den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Adobe Inc.
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adobe Inc.
|214,55
|-2,05%
|Okta Inc
|151,68
|-0,58%
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