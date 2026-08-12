Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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12.08.2026 17:41:45

Advanced Micro Devices vs. Alphabet: Which Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

In today’s rapidly expanding artificial intelligence sector, investors have a choice between the high-growth potential of a chip design company and the massive cash flows of an internet giant. Choosing between Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) involves balancing distinct reward and risk profiles.AMD focuses on high-performance computing and artificial intelligence hardware, while Alphabet dominates the digital advertising and cloud computing landscapes. These companies are being compared because both are central to the global shift toward generative artificial intelligence, though they occupy different positions in the technology supply chain.AMD designs specialized computing products, such as processors and AI accelerators for data centers and personal computers. The company is a major player among semiconductor stocks, serving massive tech names including Microsoft. It recently formed a strategic partnership with OpenAI for a large-scale GPU deployment, integrated the ZT Design Business to offer end-to-end AI solutions, and closed a deal to acquire Taalas, an AI inference specialist.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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23.07.26 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
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28.04.26 Alphabet C Buy Deutsche Bank AG
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20.01.26 Alphabet C Neutral UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 9 430,00 0,32% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 300,00 -0,13% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 297,70 -0,18% Alphabet C (ex Google)
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 416,65 -1,03% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

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