Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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12.08.2026 17:41:45
Advanced Micro Devices vs. Alphabet: Which Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
In today’s rapidly expanding artificial intelligence sector, investors have a choice between the high-growth potential of a chip design company and the massive cash flows of an internet giant. Choosing between Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) involves balancing distinct reward and risk profiles.AMD focuses on high-performance computing and artificial intelligence hardware, while Alphabet dominates the digital advertising and cloud computing landscapes. These companies are being compared because both are central to the global shift toward generative artificial intelligence, though they occupy different positions in the technology supply chain.AMD designs specialized computing products, such as processors and AI accelerators for data centers and personal computers. The company is a major player among semiconductor stocks, serving massive tech names including Microsoft. It recently formed a strategic partnership with OpenAI for a large-scale GPU deployment, integrated the ZT Design Business to offer end-to-end AI solutions, and closed a deal to acquire Taalas, an AI inference specialist.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|
11.08.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
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11.08.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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11.08.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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11.08.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
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07.08.26
|Börse New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
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07.08.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
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07.08.26
|FirstFT: Google shakes up AI leadership (Financial Times)
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07.08.26
|FirstFT: Google shakes up AI leadership (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 430,00
|0,32%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|300,00
|-0,13%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|297,70
|-0,18%
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|416,65
|-1,03%