13.10.2025 13:15:02

Alzchem Group AG and Ehrmann launch cooperation: New high-protein creatine products with Creavitalis® available in stores from October


EQS-Media / 13.10.2025 / 13:15 CET/CEST

Ehrmann and Alzchem launch cooperation: New high-protein creatine products with Creavitalis® available in stores from October

Trostberg, October 13, 2025 – Two strong partners, one clear mission: Starting in October 2025, Ehrmann, in cooperation with Alzchem Group AG, will launch an expansion of its “High Protein” product line that takes functional nutrition to the next level. At the heart of this is Creavitalis® – Alzchem's high-quality creatine “Made in Germany.” The new “Ehrmann High Protein Creatine” range makes this proven ingredient available for the first time in the form of delicious products suitable for everyday use by a broad target group.

Creavitalis® inside: Scientifically proven, conveniently packaged, and a real taste experience
The new product line comprises three categories – puddings, drinks, and bars – and provides 1.5 g of Creavitalis® per serving. This transforms an established ingredient for dietary supplements into a real moment of pleasure with functional added value. Like all products in the “High Protein” line, they are free of sugar, lactose, and gluten and are also low in fat. 

Creavitalis® stands for the highest purity and quality. It is produced in a certified facility in Germany and is specially developed for use in foods and dietary supplements. The contribution of creatine—especially in the areas of muscle strength and active lifestyle—has been extensively documented scientifically.

“Create your best self”—with enjoyment, function, and convenience

The new product line includes:

  • High Protein Creatine Pudding with Creavitalis® in two flavors: chocolate and white chocolate
  • High Protein Creatine Drink with Creavitalis® in two flavors: chocolate and pistachio
  • High Protein Creatine Bar with Creavitalis® in two flavors: peanut caramel choc and white choc strawberry

Whether before training or as a snack between meals, the combination of taste and smart food makes these products the ideal companion for an active everyday life.

A milestone in functional nutrition.

With Creavitalis® as the scientifically proven core ingredient, Ehrmann and Alzchem are setting new trends in the world of functional food. The collaboration not only brings innovative products to supermarket shelves – it also makes Creavitalis® an integral part of modern nutrition and shows how a proven ingredient can be turned into a daily moment of enjoyment with real added value. Quality, research, and partnership are thus opening a new chapter for high-protein products.

Starting in October, Ehrmann High Protein Creatine Puddings and Drinks will gradually be available in German stores and in the Ehrmann online shop. The bars will be added to the range in November.
 

About Alzchem

Alzchem is a leading international specialty chemicals company that provides sustainable solutions to global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and increasing life expectancy. With its comprehensive product range, the company is often the market leader in profitable niche markets in diversified industries. It serves sectors such as human and animal nutrition and agriculture, helping to efficiently meet the growing demand for food. Its own pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products also support healthy aging. Alzchem is also involved in renewable energies and fine chemicals, produces important raw materials for the defense industry, and guarantees a high level of independence and supply security through its “Made in Germany” production.

With around 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, a plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the US, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of €554.2 million and EBITDA of €105.3 million in 2024.

 



End of Media Release

Issuer: Alzchem Group AG
Key word(s): Health

13.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
WKN: A2YNT3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2211986

 
End of News EQS Media

2211986  13.10.2025 CET/CEST

