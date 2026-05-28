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WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
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28.05.2026 17:15:09
Amazon.com vs. eBay: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
In the evolving digital landscape, choosing between the massive infrastructure of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the capital-light approach of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) requires a close look at growth and value.Amazon has transformed into a technology giant that dominates cloud computing and logistics. In contrast, eBay focuses on connecting individual buyers and sellers through its specialized global marketplace. This comparison examines which of these two e-commerce pioneers offers a more compelling opportunity for your portfolio today.Amazon operates a diverse ecosystem that includes global e-commerce, cloud computing services, and a rapidly expanding advertising business. It serves more than 200 million Prime members and positions itself as a central player among retail stocks by leveraging its logistics network. This business model focuses on providing low prices and fast delivery to a massive global customer base while expanding into additional areas such as healthcare and streaming entertainment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Amazon
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