Applied Materials Aktie
WKN: 865177 / ISIN: US0382221051
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20.09.2026 03:15:01
Applied Materials vs. Nvidia: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the digital world expands, investors are looking for the best ways to profit from the chips powering everything from smartphones to artificial intelligence. With that in mind, should you choose Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) or Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)?
Applied Materials provides the specialized equipment needed to build modern chips, while Nvidia designs the high-performance hardware that processes AI workloads. Both companies are central to the global tech ecosystem, but they occupy different stages of the production cycle. This comparison looks at their business models and financials to help you decide.
Applied Materials sells materials engineering solutions used to manufacture chips and advanced displays. It serves the global semiconductor industry, focusing on foundry, logic, and memory markets. Two major customers accounted for roughly 19% and 15% of net revenue in its most recent fiscal year.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Applied Materials Inc.
|387,00
|6,49%
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