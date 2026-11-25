Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
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25.11.2026 15:21:02
Are Stablecoins a Threat to Visa and Mastercard?
Investors associate digital assets with extreme volatility. Look at Bitcoin's (CRYPTO:BTC) price chart, and this perception is warranted.
But the industry also came up with stablecoins. These are a type of cryptocurrency usually pegged to the U.S. dollar, and they're meant to hold their value. They leverage the speed and 24/7 runtime that blockchain networks are known for. This makes them particularly interesting in the world of payments where those traits matter tremendously.
Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) dominate the global payments landscape, each handling trillions of dollars in volume every single quarter. Both companies haven't hesitated to quickly lean into the opportunities that stablecoins might offer. They're playing offense in an effort to protect their wide economic moats.
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Analysen zu Visa Inc.
|03.11.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Visa Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Visa Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Visa Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Visa Inc.
|386,90
|-0,22%