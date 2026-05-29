NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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29.05.2026 15:23:00
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Is Moving Beyond Data Centers. Nvidia Has Already Turned This Opportunity Into a Multibillion-Dollar Business
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the biggest beneficiary of the massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) data center infrastructure over the past few years. Its chip systems have been widely deployed by hyperscalers, governments, and AI companies to support the training and deployment of AI models.However, AI is now moving from data centers into edge applications, such as smartphones, drones, vehicles, robots, industrial automation, and healthcare. Edge AI devices can process AI workloads locally rather than sending them to the cloud, enabling them to make real-time decisions quickly. The good news for Nvidia stock investors is that the company is already minting money from the growth of edge AI applications.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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