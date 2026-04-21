ASML NV Aktie

ASML NV für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215

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21.04.2026 17:15:00

ASML Stock: Next Stop $2,000?

Shares of semiconductor lithography specialist ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) have more than doubled over the last year -- crushing the performance of the broader tech sector and Nasdaq Composite. At $1,410 per share at the time of this writing, ASML would need to gain around 42% to surpass $2,000 per share, and 81% to become the first European company to surpass $1 trillion in market capitalization.Here's why ASML's investment thesis is stronger than ever, and what could hold the tech stock back from surpassing $2,000 per share.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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