Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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14.03.2026 17:15:00
Better EV Stock: Rivian vs. Tesla
Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are fighting an uphill battle right now, as EV sales growth has slowed in the U.S., rising costs have affected automakers, and EV tax credits ended last year.But the long-term potential for EVs remains intact, and an estimated 25% of global automotive sales will come from EVs by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs Research. Not all companies will benefit equally, of course, so it's worth taking a look at two key players -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) -- and how they might fare as the EV market continues to take shape.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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13.03.26
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12.03.26
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07.03.26
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