Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.03.2026 17:15:00

Better EV Stock: Rivian vs. Tesla

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are fighting an uphill battle right now, as EV sales growth has slowed in the U.S., rising costs have affected automakers, and EV tax credits ended last year.But the long-term potential for EVs remains intact, and an estimated 25% of global automotive sales will come from EVs by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs Research. Not all companies will benefit equally, of course, so it's worth taking a look at two key players -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) -- and how they might fare as the EV market continues to take shape.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten