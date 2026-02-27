NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
27.02.2026 19:45:00
Better Semiconductor Stock: Nvidia vs. TSMC
Semiconductor stocks have been on a roll in recent years, as evidenced by the 175% spike in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index over the past three years. It's worth noting that the semiconductor sector has outperformed the broader S&P 500 index's 70% jump over the same period by a big margin.It's easy to see why this has been the case. Semiconductors are considered to be the new oil, as they are the basic building blocks driving a variety of applications that we use every day. From cars to computers to smartphones to factories to data centers, almost every application needs chips to power it. Not surprisingly, semiconductor stocks such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have made investors significantly richer in the past three years.But if you had to choose from one of these two chip bellwethers for your portfolio, which one should you consider buying now? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
