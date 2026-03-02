NOW Aktie

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

02.03.2026 13:45:00

Better Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon vs. Coca-Cola

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) helped pioneer the e-commerce movement, as it disrupted the world of retail. There are other thriving segments that shouldn't be overlooked, either, which make this a top technology enterprise.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) might not be as exciting, given that its business model hasn't changed over the decades. However, it's one of the most stable companies on Earth.Which of these large-cap stocks is the better buy today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
